News & Insights

Stocks

Associated British Foods Enhances Value with Share Buyback

December 06, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Associated British Foods has repurchased 222,949 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG London Branch at an average price of 2250.18 pence per share. The repurchase is part of the company’s share buyback program and all acquired shares will be canceled. This move is seen as a strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.