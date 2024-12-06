Associated British Foods Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Associated British Foods has repurchased 222,949 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG London Branch at an average price of 2250.18 pence per share. The repurchase is part of the company’s share buyback program and all acquired shares will be canceled. This move is seen as a strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.
For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.