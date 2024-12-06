Associated British Foods Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Associated British Foods has repurchased 222,949 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG London Branch at an average price of 2250.18 pence per share. The repurchase is part of the company’s share buyback program and all acquired shares will be canceled. This move is seen as a strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.