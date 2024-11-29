Associated British Foods Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.
Associated British Foods has repurchased 204,414 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program authorized by its shareholders. The shares, bought at an average price of GBP 2,187.68, will be canceled, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. This move could attract investors looking for strong stock performance and effective capital management.
