Associated British Foods Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 12,630 of its own shares at an average price of 2213.7794 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company’s move to cancel these shares is aimed at optimizing its capital structure and potentially boosting shareholder value. This purchase, executed with UBS on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its investors.

