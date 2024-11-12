Associated British Foods Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 138,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2,230.49 pence, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares, acquired from UBS AG London Branch, will be cancelled, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and appealing to investors. This move demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.