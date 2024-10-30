News & Insights

Stocks

Associated British Foods Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 30, 2024 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods announced the repurchase and cancellation of 70,000 ordinary shares from Barclays as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with an average price of GBp 2288.78 per share. This move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. The transactions were conducted across multiple trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange, ensuring compliance with exchange rules.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.