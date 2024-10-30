Associated British Foods Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods announced the repurchase and cancellation of 70,000 ordinary shares from Barclays as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with an average price of GBp 2288.78 per share. This move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. The transactions were conducted across multiple trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange, ensuring compliance with exchange rules.

