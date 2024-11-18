Associated British Foods Completes Share Buyback Transaction

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 124,000 of its own shares, with prices ranging from 2,169 to 2,194 pence, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares were acquired through UBS AG London Branch and are slated for cancellation, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

