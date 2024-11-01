News & Insights

Associated British Foods Completes Share Buyback Program

November 01, 2024 — 02:17 pm EDT

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has completed the final phase of its £100 million share buyback program by purchasing 328,614 ordinary shares at an average price of GBp 2249.1950. The shares, bought from Barclays Capital Securities, were acquired through the London Stock Exchange and will be canceled, potentially impacting the company’s stock value positively by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

