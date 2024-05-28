News & Insights

Stocks

Associated British Foods Completes Share Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc has successfully executed a share buyback program on 28 May 2024, repurchasing 75,000 of its ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of GBp 2,669.78 per share. The shares were acquired from Barclays Capital Securities Limited through various trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange, with the intention to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.