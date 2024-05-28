Associated British Foods Completes Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc has successfully executed a share buyback program on 28 May 2024, repurchasing 75,000 of its ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of GBp 2,669.78 per share. The shares were acquired from Barclays Capital Securities Limited through various trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange, with the intention to enhance shareholder value.

