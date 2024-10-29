News & Insights

Associated British Foods Buys Back Shares to Boost Value

October 29, 2024 — 02:12 pm EDT

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased and canceled 250,000 of its own shares at an average price of 2276.83 pence. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share repurchase program, executed through Barclays Capital Securities Limited. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

