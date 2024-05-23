Associated British Foods Buyback and Cancel Shares

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc has repurchased 150,000 of its ordinary shares on May 23, 2024, as part of its share buyback program, with the intention to cancel them. The shares were bought back through Barclays Capital Securities Limited with prices ranging from GBp 2,686 to GBp 2,713 per share. This strategic move, executed on various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange, is an effort to reduce the company’s share capital.

