News & Insights

Stocks

Associated British Foods Buyback and Cancel Shares

May 23, 2024 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc has repurchased 150,000 of its ordinary shares on May 23, 2024, as part of its share buyback program, with the intention to cancel them. The shares were bought back through Barclays Capital Securities Limited with prices ranging from GBp 2,686 to GBp 2,713 per share. This strategic move, executed on various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange, is an effort to reduce the company’s share capital.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.