Associated British Foods Boosts Value with Share Buyback

Associated British Foods PLC has repurchased 166,090 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG London Branch at an average price of 2201.4207 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

