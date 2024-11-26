Associated British Foods Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has announced the repurchase of 154,081 of its own shares, with an average price of GBp 2208.53, as part of its share buyback program. The shares were purchased from UBS AG London Branch and will be canceled, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

