Associated British Foods (ASBFF) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Associated British Foods said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is ∞%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated British Foods. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBFF is 0.22%, an increase of 8.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 61,893K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Associated British Foods is 29.03. The forecasts range from a low of 20.96 to a high of $36.13. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Associated British Foods is 19,255MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 15,130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,246K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFF by 18.72% over the last quarter.

YACKX - AMG Yacktman Fund Class I holds 7,700K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,591K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFF by 24.92% over the last quarter.

YAFFX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund Class N holds 4,450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,800K shares, representing a decrease of 30.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBFF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,649K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFF by 16.79% over the last quarter.

