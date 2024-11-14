Associated British Foods Announces Share Buyback Program

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 81,570 of its own shares at an average price of 2227.97 pence per share, as part of a share buyback program. The transactions, carried out through UBS AG London Branch, were conducted on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Europe, Chi-X Europe, and Aquis. This strategic move is aimed at reducing the company’s share capital by canceling the repurchased shares.

