Associated British Foods Announces Share Buyback Program

Associated British Foods has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing 162,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 2319.75 pence per share. The buyback, conducted through UBS AG London Branch and executed on the London Stock Exchange, aims to cancel the repurchased shares, potentially boosting the company’s stock value by reducing the total number of shares outstanding. This move reflects a strategic financial decision to enhance shareholder value.

