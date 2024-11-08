Associated British Foods Announces Share Buyback Initiative

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods PLC has repurchased 164,808 of its own shares on November 8, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of 2275.2755 GBp per share, with the highest and lowest prices being 2330 GBp and 2260 GBp, respectively. These purchases, conducted through UBS AG London Branch, are set to be canceled as part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value.

