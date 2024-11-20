Associated British Foods Announces Share Buyback Cancellation

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has executed a share buyback, purchasing 132,762 of its own shares on November 20, 2024, at an average price of 2,152.17 pence each. The shares were acquired through UBS AG London Branch and will be cancelled, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhance shareholder value.

