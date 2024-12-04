Associated British Foods Announces Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 20,107 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2286.4755 pence each, as part of its share repurchase program. The purchase was executed through UBS AG London Branch and all shares will be canceled, reflecting a strategic move that may influence market perceptions and stock value.

