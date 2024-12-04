Associated British Foods Announces Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Associated British Foods has repurchased 20,107 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2286.4755 pence each, as part of its share repurchase program. The purchase was executed through UBS AG London Branch and all shares will be canceled, reflecting a strategic move that may influence market perceptions and stock value.
For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Bursts Up After Posting Earnings
- Can Dogecoin Reach a New All-Time High? Here’s What This Analyst Expects
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.