Associated British Foods Announces Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has announced a repurchase of 173,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2205.97 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reflects the company’s strategic effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The shares were bought back from UBS AG London Branch and will be cancelled.

