News & Insights

Stocks

Associated British Foods Announces Share Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 12:45 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has announced a repurchase of 173,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2205.97 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reflects the company’s strategic effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The shares were bought back from UBS AG London Branch and will be cancelled.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.