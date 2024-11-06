Associated British Foods Announces Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods PLC has repurchased 157,000 of its own shares from UBS AG London Branch at an average price of 2368.4825 pence each, intending to cancel them. This buyback, executed on the London Stock Exchange, BATS Europe, Chi-X Europe, and Aquis, reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

