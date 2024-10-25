News & Insights

Associated British Foods Announces Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods PLC has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares from Barclays Capital Securities Limited, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 2307.3558 GBp per share and will be cancelled, which could potentially increase the value of the remaining shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to return value to shareholders.

