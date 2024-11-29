Associated British Foods Announces Share and Voting Details

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods PLC has announced a total of 737,853,575 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote in general meetings, admitted to trading. This information aids shareholders in adhering to Financial Conduct Authority’s rules on disclosure and transparency. Notably, the company holds no shares in treasury.

