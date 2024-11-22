News & Insights

Associated British Foods Allocates Shares to Top Executives

November 22, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has announced the conditional allocation of shares to its Chief Executive, George Weston, and Finance Director, Eoin Tonge, under its Restricted Share Plan 2022 and Short-Term Incentive Plan. The allocations are set to vest in 2027, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on long-term performance. This move is likely to interest investors watching the company’s leadership incentives and stock performance.

