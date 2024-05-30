News & Insights

Associated British Foods Advances Buyback Plan

May 30, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 75,000 ordinary shares at an average price of GBp 2,652.1325 per share. This buyback occurred on 30 May 2024 and is part of a share repurchase programme initiated on 9 November 2023. All transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange and other trading venues in accordance with market rules.

