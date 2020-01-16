Associated British Foods 16-week Revenue Up 4%; Outlook Unchanged - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) reported that its Group revenue from continuing operations for the 16 weeks ended 4 January 2020 was up 4% from last year at constant currency. Sales from continuing operations at actual exchange rates were up 3%.

For the first-quarter, sales at Primark were up 4.5% from last year at constant currency and rose 3.0% at actual exchange rates.

The Group said its outlook is unchanged, with progress expected, on both a reported and an IFRS 16 adjusted basis, in adjusted earnings per share for the year.

