Associated British Foods 16-week Revenue From Cont. Ops. Up 19% At Constant Currency

(RTTNews) - Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) said Group revenue from continuing operations increased 16% at actual exchange rates for the 16 weeks ended 8 January 2022 compared to the 16 weeks ending 2 January 2021. At constant currency, revenue from continuing operations was up 19%.

For the year-to-date period, Group revenue was 5.57 billion pounds compared to 4.80 billion pounds, prior year. Total Food revenue was 2.90 billion pounds, up 6% at constant currency. Retail sales were 36% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin ahead of the Group's expectations. Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture and Ingredients revenues in aggregate were 6% ahead of last year at constant currency.

The Group said its outlook for the Group is unchanged, with significant progress, at both the half and full year, in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the Group.

