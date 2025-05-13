Associated Banc Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $26.57, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Experiencing a 6.21% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $28.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Associated Banc by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Announces Hold $26.00 - Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $28.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $27.00 $29.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $28.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $28.00 $28.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Lowers Outperform $28.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Associated Banc. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Associated Banc compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Associated Banc's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Associated Banc's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Associated Banc analyst ratings.

Discovering Associated Banc: A Closer Look

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides a broad array of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in three reportable segments; Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Corporate and Commercial Specialty and Community, Consumer, and Business segments.

Associated Banc: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Associated Banc's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.63% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Associated Banc's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Associated Banc's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Associated Banc's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Associated Banc faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

