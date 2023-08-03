Associated Banc- - FXDFR NT REDEEM 01 (ASBA) Price Target Decreased by 12.36% to 23.77

The average one-year price target for Associated Banc- - FXDFR NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:ASBA) has been revised to 23.77 / share. This is an decrease of 12.36% from the prior estimate of 27.12 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.45 to a high of 27.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.31% from the latest reported closing price of 22.36 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc- - FXDFR NT REDEEM 01. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 250.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBA is 0.13%, a decrease of 28.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.90% to 731K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 591K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 15.74% over the last quarter.
VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 86K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.
PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.
PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.
PGDIX - Global Diversified Income Fund Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.
