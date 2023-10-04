Associated Banc- (FRA:AB5) Price Target Increased by 9.52% to 19.81

The average one-year price target for Associated Banc- (FRA:AB5) has been revised to 19.81 / share. This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 18.09 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.35 to a high of 25.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.18% from the latest reported closing price of 15.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB5 is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 141,633K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,577K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB5 by 14.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,440K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB5 by 15.23% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,713K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB5 by 5.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,701K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB5 by 15.09% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,677K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing an increase of 45.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB5 by 93.09% over the last quarter.

