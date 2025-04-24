ASSOCIATED BANC Earnings Results: $ASB Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASSOCIATED BANC ($ASB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $348,970,000, missing estimates of $351,320,127 by $-2,350,127.

ASSOCIATED BANC Insider Trading Activity

ASSOCIATED BANC insiders have traded $ASB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL GREGORY SCHMIDT (Executive Vice President) sold 27,432 shares for an estimated $6,225,829

NICOLE M KITOWSKI (Executive Vice President) sold 72,971 shares for an estimated $2,001,375

JOHN A. UTZ (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,543 shares for an estimated $1,749,291 .

. GREGORY WARSEK (EVP) sold 39,680 shares for an estimated $1,089,811

PATRICK EDWARD AHERN (Executive Vice President) sold 30,777 shares for an estimated $826,454

DAVID L STEIN (Executive Vice President) sold 29,536 shares for an estimated $810,113

MATTHEW R BRAEGER (Executive Vice President) sold 25,923 shares for an estimated $690,666

EILEEN A KAMERICK sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $172,970

JOHN B WILLIAMS sold 2,830 shares for an estimated $71,014

ANGIE DEWITT (Executive Vice President) sold 1,886 shares for an estimated $52,525

ASSOCIATED BANC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of ASSOCIATED BANC stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ASSOCIATED BANC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Berman from Neuberger Berman set a target price of $29.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 David George from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 12/05/2024

