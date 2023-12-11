Associated Banc-Corp's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Associated Banc-Corp's 4,000,000 Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: ASB.PRE) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $18.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.93% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ASB.PRE was trading at a 26.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.96% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for ASB.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Associated Banc-Corp's 4,000,000 Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E :

In Monday trading, Associated Banc-Corp's 4,000,000 Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: ASB.PRE) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ASB) are up about 0.3%.

