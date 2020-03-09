Associated Banc-Corp's Preferred Stock, Series D Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Associated Banc-Corp's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: ASB.PRD) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $24.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.41% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ASB.PRD was trading at a 1.84% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.94% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ASB.PRD shares, versus ASB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ASB.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Associated Banc-Corp's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Monday trading, Associated Banc-Corp's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: ASB.PRD) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ASB) are down about 15.5%.

