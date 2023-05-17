Associated Banc-Corp's Preferred Series F Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Associated Banc-Corp's 5.625% Dep Shares Non-Cum Perp Preferred Shares, Series F (Symbol: ASB.PRF) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $14.79 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.37% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ASB.PRF was trading at a 40.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.33% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ASB.PRF shares, versus ASB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ASB.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Associated Banc-Corp's 5.625% Dep Shares Non-Cum Perp Preferred Shares, Series F:

In Wednesday trading, Associated Banc-Corp's 5.625% Dep Shares Non-Cum Perp Preferred Shares, Series F (Symbol: ASB.PRF) is currently up about 3.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ASB) are up about 6.7%.

