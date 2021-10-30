Associated Banc-Corp's (NYSE:ASB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of December to US$0.20. This will take the annual payment to 3.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Associated Banc-Corp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Associated Banc-Corp's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 17.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 48%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Associated Banc-Corp Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:ASB Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.04 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 35% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Associated Banc-Corp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Associated Banc-Corp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Associated Banc-Corp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Associated Banc-Corp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Associated Banc-Corp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

