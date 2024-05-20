Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) Loans & Deposits Aid Amid High Costs

Associated Banc-Corp. ASB remains well-positioned for revenue growth on the back of solid loans and deposit balance alongside higher rates. Further, strategic initiatives and a strong balance sheet are likely to bolster operational efficiency. However, an elevated expense base, worsening asset quality and concentrated loan portfolio remain challenges.



Associated Banc-Corp.’s organic growth strategy is reflected in its robust loans and deposit balances and efforts to boost fee income. Though the company’s revenues dipped in the first quarter of 2024, the metric witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% over the six years ended 2023. Loans and deposits saw a CAGR of 5.8% and 6.6% over the same time period, respectively. The uptrend continued in the first quarter of 2024 for both metrics. The company aims to expand its lending capabilities under its strategic plan through the addition of “higher-margin” lending portfolios and digital investments. This will boost revenues and help the company achieve positive operating leverage over time. We project total revenues-Full-Time Equivalent to witness a CAGR of 2.5% by 2026.



Amid the current high interest rates scenario, Associated Banc-Corp.’s net interest margin (NIM) is likely to witness a moderate expansion as high funding costs are weighing on it. The metric witnessed a decline in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 due to a substantial increase in funding and deposit costs. Nonetheless, ASB’s balance sheet repositioning actions undertaken in the fourth quarter of 2023 and steady stabilization in funding costs are likely to support NIM expansion in 2024. We estimate NIM to be 2.85%, 3.02% and 3.10% in 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively.



Furthermore, ASB has been undertaking numerous measures to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen its balance sheet. In November 2023, the firm announced the second phase of its strategic plan, under which it aims to leverage the success of the first phase (announced in September 2021) and emphasize loan and deposit growth by 2025. Phase 1 of the plan boosted the lending capabilities and will continue to aid core business growth through the transformation of digital capabilities. The full impact of the initiatives undertaken in phase 2 is expected to be observed in the second half of 2024 and in 2025 by the company.



Moreover, as of Mar 31, 2024, Associated Banc-Corp.’s total debt was $1.87 billion, while its cash and due from banks and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions were $850 million. The company enjoys investment-grade ratings of Baa3 and BBB- from Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s, respectively. Thus, given its earnings strength, the company is likely to meet its debt obligations in the near term in any case of economic downturn.



Associated Banc-Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past six months, shares of the company have rallied 23.3%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 19.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, ASB’s elevated expense base remains a concern. Expenses witnessed a 2.3% CAGR over the past six years ended 2023, with the uptrend persisting in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs and technological expenses. Operating expenses are likely to remain elevated in light of the company’s strategic initiatives, digitization and inflationary pressure. Management expects a $25-$30 million reduction in non-interest expenses for 2024 under its strategic plan. Despite this, the overall expense base is expected to remain high due to business expansionary measures. We project adjusted total non-interest expenses to grow 2.7% in 2024.



Worsening asset quality is another headwind for Associated Banc-Corp. Provision for credit losses witnessed an increase in 2022 and 2023. The uptrend persisted in the first quarter of 2024 as well. Even though the near-term recession risks have been reduced, expectations of an economic slowdown are likely to put pressure on asset quality. We estimate provision for credit losses to rise 16.7% this year.



Additionally, a concentrated loan portfolio is another challenge for ASB. As of Mar 31, 2024, 62% of the loan portfolio comprised total commercial loans. A tough operating backdrop is likely to subdue the demand for such loans. Moreover, an economic slowdown might lead to a deterioration of the quality of these loans. Hence, economic turmoil could have a significant impact on the business.

Banking Stocks Worth Considering

Some better-ranked bank stocks worth a look are 1st Source Corporation SRCE and UMB Financial Corporation UMBF, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



Estimates for SRCE current-year earnings have been revised 2.8% upward in the past month. The company’s shares have increased 7% over the past six months.



Estimates for UMBF current-year earnings have been revised 14.4% upward in the past 30 days. The company’s shares have risen 19.1% over the past six months.

