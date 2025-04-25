Associated Banc-Corp Q1 Earnings Beat as NII Rises, Provisions Fall

Associated Banc-Corp’s ASB first-quarter 2025 earnings of 59 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with 52 cents earned in the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from an increase in net interest income (NII) and adjusted non-interest income. A rise in loans and deposit balances and lower provisions acted as tailwinds. However, higher expenses were the undermining factor.



Net income available to common shareholders was $98.8 million, up 26% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $89.5 million.

ASB’s Revenues Rise, Adjusted Expenses Up

Total revenues (FTE basis) for the quarter were $349 million, up 7% year over year. However, the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.7 million.



NII was $285.9 million, up 11%. The net interest margin was 2.97%, up 18 basis points (bps) year over year. The increase was driven by a fall in the average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities. We had expected NII and net interest yield to be $278.4 million and 2.84%, respectively.



The non-interest income was $58.8 million, down 10%. Excluding the loss on mortgage portfolio sale, adjusted non-interest income came in at $66 million, rising 2%. Our estimate for adjusted non-interest income was $66.8 million.



Non-interest expenses increased 7% to $210.6 million. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $203.5 million.



The adjusted FTE efficiency ratio was 58.6%, up from 58.2% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a fall in profitability.

Associated Banc-Corp’s Loans & Deposits Rise

As of March 31, 2025, total loans were $30.3 billion, up 2% from the prior quarter. Our estimate for total loans was $30.5 million.



Also, total deposits grew 2% to $35.2 billion. Our estimate for total deposits was $34.2 million.

Associated Banc-Corp’s Credit Quality Improves

In the reported quarter, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $13 million, down 46% from the prior-year quarter.



As of March 31, 2025, total non-performing assets were $159 million, down 15%. Total non-accrual loans were $134.8 million, falling 24%.



Net charge-offs were $8.7 million, plunging 61% from the prior-year quarter.

Associated Banc-Corp’s Capital Ratios Improve

As of March 31, 2025, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.68%, up from 10.02% recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.11%, up from 9.43%.

ASB’s Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, Associated Banc-Corp repurchased 0.9 million shares.

Associated Banc-Corp’s Outlook for 2025

Management expects loans to grow at the rate of 5-6%.



Total core customer deposits are estimated to rise in the range of 4-5%, while total deposits are projected to increase 1-2%.



NII is projected to jump in the 12-13% range.



After adjusting to exclude the impact of non-recurring items related to the balance sheet repositioning announced in the fourth quarter of 2024, total non-interest income is expected to be stable or grow 1%.



After adjusting to exclude the impact of the loss on prepayments of FHLB advances, total non-interest expenses are likely to rise 3-4%.



The effective tax rate is expected to be 19-21%.

Our Take on ASB

Associated Banc-Corp’s business restructuring efforts are likely to keep supporting financials. The company has a solid balance sheet position, making it well-positioned for growth. However, mounting expenses and a challenging operating backdrop are headwinds.



ASB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of ASB’s Peers

East West Bancorp, Inc.’s EWBC first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.09 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05. Moreover, the bottom line increased marginally from the prior-year quarter’s level. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



EWBC’s results were primarily aided by an increase in NII and non-interest income. Also, loan balances increased sequentially in the quarter. However, higher provisions and non-interest expenses alongside lower deposits were headwinds.



Zions Bancorporation’s ZION first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20. Moreover, the bottom line surged 29.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were primarily aided by higher NII and non-interest income. Also, higher loans were another positive. However, higher provisions and a rise in adjusted non-interest expenses were major headwinds for ZION.

