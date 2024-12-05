Associated Banc-Corp price target raised to $28 from $26 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst R. Scott Siefers raised the firm’s price target on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to $28 from $26 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company announced a balance sheet repositioning in which it has sold $1.3B of securities and has agreed to sell $0.7B in mortgage loans. The actions also increase its funding capacity by paying down FHLB advances, while enrichening asset yields. Associated Banc-Corp will invest $1.5B into new investment securities. These transactions will push Associated Banc-Corp into a net loss in Q4, but the net impact of the recent capital raise and these actions should be accretive to 2025/2026 operating EPS, Piper adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.