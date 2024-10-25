Associated Banc-Corp price target raised to $24 from $23 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw raised the firm’s price target on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to $24 from $23 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The bank’s growth and expense control is helping support operating leverage, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

