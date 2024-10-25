News & Insights

Stocks
ASB

Associated Banc-Corp price target raised to $24 from $23 at Barclays

October 25, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw raised the firm’s price target on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to $24 from $23 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The bank’s growth and expense control is helping support operating leverage, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

