Associated Banc-Corp price target raised to $24 from $23 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw raised the firm’s price target on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to $24 from $23 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The bank’s growth and expense control is helping support operating leverage, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ASB:
- Associated Banc-Corp reports Q3 EPS 56c, consensus 52c
- ASB Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Associated Banc-Corp price target raised to $23 from $22 at Barclays
- Associated Banc-Corp cuts prime rate to 8.00% from 8.50%, effective Sept. 19
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.