Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 30th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

Associated Banc-Corp's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.72 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Associated Banc-Corp has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current share price of $16.8. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Associated Banc-Corp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Associated Banc-Corp's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ASB Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Associated Banc-Corp's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Associated Banc-Corp has delivered an average of 34% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Associated Banc-Corp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Associated Banc-Corp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Associated Banc-Corp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Associated Banc-Corp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. We've identified 2 warning signs with Associated Banc-Corp (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

