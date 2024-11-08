Associated Banc-Corp decreases prime rate to 7.75% from 8%

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) announced it has decreased the bank’s prime rate from 8% to 7.75%, effective November 8.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.