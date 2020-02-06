Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.89, changing hands as high as $20.98 per share. Associated Banc-Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASB's low point in its 52 week range is $18.52 per share, with $23.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.80.

