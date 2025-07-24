Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) reported revenue of $366.98 million, up 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $362.81 million, representing a surprise of +1.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Balance - Total earning assets : $40.07 billion compared to the $39.56 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $40.07 billion compared to the $39.56 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on three analysts. Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to year-to-date average loans : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $148.17 million versus $161.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $148.17 million versus $161.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted efficiency ratio : 57.2% compared to the 56.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 57.2% compared to the 56.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $304.23 million compared to the $296.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $304.23 million compared to the $296.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. Bank and corporate owned life insurance : $4.14 million compared to the $4.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4.14 million compared to the $4.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. Capital markets, net : $5.77 million compared to the $4.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $5.77 million compared to the $4.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. Mortgage banking, net : $4.21 million versus $3.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4.21 million versus $3.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Card-based fees : $11.2 million versus $11.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $11.2 million versus $11.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Service charges and deposit accounts fees : $13.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.92 million.

: $13.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.92 million. Wealth management fees: $23.03 million versus $22.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Associated Banc-Corp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

