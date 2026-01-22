Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) reported $393.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $379.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was +16.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Interest Margin : 3.1% versus 3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 3% estimated by four analysts on average. Net charge offs / average loans (annualized) : 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted efficiency ratio : 55.2% versus 55.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 55.2% versus 55.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets and related interest income : $40.87 billion compared to the $40.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $40.87 billion compared to the $40.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Nonaccrual loans : $100.43 million versus $111.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $100.43 million versus $111.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $129.2 million compared to the $136.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $129.2 million compared to the $136.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $79.38 million compared to the $69.99 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $79.38 million compared to the $69.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. Mortgage banking, net : $2.93 million compared to the $3.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.93 million compared to the $3.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. Card-based fees : $12.68 million versus $12.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $12.68 million versus $12.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Bank and corporate owned life insurance : $3.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.58 million.

: $3.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.58 million. Service charges and deposit accounts fees : $13.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.16 million.

: $13.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.16 million. Net Interest Income (FTE): $314.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $310.73 million.

Here is how Associated Banc-Corp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

