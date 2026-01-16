Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $379.7 million, increasing 9.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Associated Banc-Corp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted efficiency ratio' at 55.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 61.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total earning assets and related interest income' to reach $40.77 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.88 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Nonaccrual loans' stands at $111.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $123.26 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $136.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $144.16 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $69.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $71.82 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mortgage banking, net' will reach $3.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.39 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Card-based fees' should come in at $12.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.95 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Service charges and deposit accounts fees' will reach $13.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to come in at $310.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $273.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wealth management fees' reaching $24.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Capital markets, net' of $6.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.03 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other fee-based revenue' will likely reach $5.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Associated Banc-Corp have returned +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, ASB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.