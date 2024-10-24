Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) reported revenue of $329.73 million, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $336.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +9.80%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Associated Banc-Corp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total earning assets : 38.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 38.62 billion.

: 38.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 38.62 billion. Net Interest Margin : 2.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.

: 2.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.8%. Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to year-to-date average loans : 0.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Total nonperforming assets : $148.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.97 million.

: $148.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.97 million. Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio : 60.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60%.

: 60.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60%. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $266.23 million versus $270.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $266.23 million versus $270.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Bank and corporate owned life insurance : $4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.18 million.

: $4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.18 million. Capital markets, net : $4.32 million versus $5.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4.32 million versus $5.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Mortgage banking, net : $2.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.08 million.

: $2.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.08 million. Card-based fees : $11.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.05 million.

: $11.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.05 million. Service charges and deposit accounts fees : $13.71 million compared to the $12.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $13.71 million compared to the $12.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. Wealth management fees: $24.14 million versus $22.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

