Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q2 Earnings Miss as Provisions Jump

Associated Banc-Corp’s ASB second-quarter 2023 earnings of 56 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents. The bottom line matched the prior-year quarter figure.



Results were adversely impacted by a surge in provisions, higher expenses and a fall in non-interest income. On the other hand, an increase in net interest income (NII) driven by solid loan balance and higher rates amid rising funding costs acted as a major tailwind.



Net income available to common shareholders was $84.3 million, relatively stable year over year.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Net revenues (FTE basis) were $328.3 million, up 10.8% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $332.7 million.



NII was $257.9 million, up 19% year over year. Our estimate for NII was $261.8 million.



Net interest margin was 2.80%, up 11 basis points (bps). We had expected net interest yield to be 2.97% but substantially higher deposit costs led the company to post lower numbers.



Non-interest income decreased 13% to $65.5 million. The fall was due to a decline in almost all fee income components except for net mortgage banking fees and other income. Our estimate for non-interest income was $66.5 million.



Non-interest expenses increased 5% to $190.7 million. The rise was mainly due to increased personnel costs, technology costs, business development and advertising expenses, FDIC assessment fees and other costs. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $191.4 million.



The FTE efficiency ratio was 56.96%, down from 59.80% in the prior-year quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.



As of Jun 30, 2023, total loans were $29.8 billion, up 2.2% from Mar 31, 2023. Total deposits increased 5.5% to $32 billion.

Credit Quality Worsens

In the reported quarter, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $22.1 million against a provision benefit of $2 million in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $26.4 million.



As of Jun 30, 2023, total non-performing assets were $139.2 million, up 10% year over year. Total non-accrual loans were $131.3 million, rising 21%.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Deteriorate

As of Jun 30, 2023, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.07%, down from 10.35% recorded in the corresponding period of 2022. The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 9.48%, down from 9.70%.



At the end of the second quarter, annualized return on average assets was 0.86%, down from 0.97% recorded in the prior-year period. Return on average tangible common equity was 12.38%, down from 13.29%.

2023 Outlook

Management expects loan growth of 6-8%.



Total average core customer deposits are estimated to decline 3%, with 2% growth expected in the second half.



NII is projected to increase 10-12%, down from prior guidance of 13-15% rise. Non-interest income is expected to decline 8-10%.



Non-interest expenses are anticipated to rise 3-4%.

Our Take

Associated Banc-Corp’s business-restructuring efforts are likely to keep supporting financials. The company has a solid balance sheet position, making it well-poised for growth. However, elevated expenses and provisions are likely to hurt profits in the near term.



ASB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s CBSH second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.02 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The bottom line increased 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.



CBSH’s results benefited from an increase in NII driven by a rise in loan balance and higher interest rates. Also, non-interest income grew during the quarter.



F.N.B. Corporation’s FNB second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 39 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The bottom line reflects a rise of 30% from the prior-year quarter.



FNB’s results were primarily aided by a rise in NII and solid loan demand. Higher interest rates supported the growth in margins. However, increased expenses and rising provisions were the undermining factors.

