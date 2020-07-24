Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q2 Earnings In Line, Provisions Rise

Associated Banc-Corp’s ASB second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom-line figure, nevertheless, slumped 49%, year on year. Earnings excluded gain on sale of Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting in the reported quarter.

Rise in non-interest income, improvement in loan and deposit balances, as well as decreasing operating expenses supported the results. However, lower interest rates and a significant rise in provisions were the undermining factors.

Net income available to common shareholders (on a GAAP basis) was $145 million, up 79% year over year.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Fall

Net revenues were $444.4 million, significantly up 43.6% year over year. Moreover, the revenue figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $323.8 million.

Net interest income summed $190 million, reflecting a fall of 11.1% from the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin was 2.49%, down 39 basis points (bps).

Non-interest income totaled $254.5 million, up significantly year over year. Increase in gains from asset sales, mortgage banking income and net capital markets fees primarily drove this uptick.

Non-interest expenses decreased 7.3% year over year at $183 million.

Efficiency ratio (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) was 42.46%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 61.13%. Fall in efficiency ratio indicates increase in profitability.

As of Jun 30, 2020, net loans were $24.5 billion, up 1.8% on a sequential basis. Total deposits increased 3.5% from the prior quarter to $26.5 billion.

Credit Quality Deteriorates

The company reported provision for credit losses of $61 million, up substantially from the year-ago quarter’s $8 million. This rise was mainly due to a reserve build done to combat the coronavirus crisis. Also, the ratio of net charge-offs to annual average loans was 0.36% in the second quarter, up 18 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Moreover, as of Jun 30, 200 total non-performing assets were $192.8 million, up 4.2% year over year. Further, total non-accrual loans were $172 million, up 3%.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Improve

As of Jun 30, 2020, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.62%, up from the 11.19% witnessed in the corresponding period of 2019. In addition, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.25% compared with the 10.14% recorded at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.78%, up from the prior-year period’s 1.05%. Moreover, return on average tangible common equity was 25.45% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 13.81%.

2020 Outlook

Management has withdrawn the prior 2020 outlook “due to extraordinary economic uncertainty” and plans to update the same as “conditions become more clear.”

The company expects to maintain a loan-to-deposit ratio of about 90%, excluding the paycheque protection program (PPP). Further, it expects the ratio of investments to total assets (excluding PPP) to be 15%.

Among fee income components, mortgage banking fees are expected to remain solid on increased refinancing activities. Service charges and other fee-based revenues are anticipated to return to normal levels over the remaining quarters of the year.

Operating expenses for the remaining quarters are projected at $175 million.

Effective tax rate will likely be 18% or less.

Our Viewpoint

Associated Banc-Corp is well positioned to benefit from a decent lending scenario and inorganic growth strategy. Nonetheless, lower interest rates and the coronavirus-related economic slowdown are key concerns.

