Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $385 million, increasing 10.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Associated Banc-Corp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total earning assets and related interest income' will reach $41.21 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.28 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming assets' to reach $129.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $158.97 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Nonaccrual loans' should arrive at $103.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $134.81 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted efficiency ratio' reaching 55.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should come in at $311.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $290.20 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Bank and corporate owned life insurance' will likely reach $4.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Capital markets, net' to come in at $6.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.35 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Mortgage banking, net' stands at $3.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.82 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Card-based fees' of $12.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.44 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service charges and deposit accounts fees' will reach $13.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.81 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Wealth management fees' will reach $25.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $73.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.78 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Associated Banc-Corp shares have recorded returns of +11.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ASB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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