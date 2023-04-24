Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher NII

Associated Banc-Corp’s ASB first-quarter 2023 earnings of 66 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents. The bottom line was 40.4% higher than the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 54 cents.

Results were primarily aided by a rise in net interest income (NII) on higher rates. The quarter witnessed increased loans and deposit balances. However, a rise in expenses, higher provisions and lower non-interest income were headwinds.

Net income available to common shareholders was $100.5 million, up 40.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Net revenues (FTE basis) were $340.9 million, up 21.8% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $351 million. Our estimate for FTE revenues was $349.4 million.

NII was $274 million, up 45.9% year over year. The net interest margin was 3.07%, up 65 basis points (bps) year over year. Our estimate for NII and NIM was $273.5 million and 3.23%, respectively.

Non-interest income declined 16.6% to $62.1 million. The fall was due to a decline in almost all fee income components, except for card-based fees, other fee-based revenues and other income. Our estimate for non-interest income was $70.5 million.

Non-interest expenses increased 8.1% to $187.4 million. The rise was due to increased personnel costs, technology costs, business development and advertising expenses, FDIC assessment fees and other costs. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $205.2 million.

The FTE efficiency ratio was 54.64%, down from 63.76% in the prior-year quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

As of Mar 31, 2023, total loans were $29.2 billion, up 1.4% from Dec 31, 2022. Total deposits increased 2.3% to $30.3 billion.

Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

In the reported quarter, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $18 million against a provision benefit of $4 million in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $31.2 million.

As of Mar 31, 2023, total non-performing assets were $132.8 million, down 17.7% year over year. Total non-accrual loans were $117.6 million, declining 17.9%.

Capital Ratios Deteriorate, Profitability Ratios Improve

As of Mar 31, 2023, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.05%, down from the 10.91% recorded in the corresponding period of 2022. The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 9.45%, down from 10.22%.

At the end of the first quarter, annualized return on average assets was 1.06%, up from 0.86% recorded in the prior-year period. Return on average tangible common equity was 15.26%, up from 11.26%.

2023 Outlook

Management expects loan growth of 6-8%.

Total average core customer deposit growth is expected to be 1-3%.

NII is projected to increase 13-15%. Non-interest income is expected to compress by 8-10%.

Non-interest expenses are anticipated to rise 4%.

Our Take

Associated Banc-Corp’s business-restructuring efforts are likely to keep supporting financials. The company has a solid balance-sheet position, making it well-poised for growth. However, elevated expenses and provisions are likely to hurt profits in the near term.

Associated Banc-Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Associated Banc-Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Associated Banc-Corp Quote

ASB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Banks

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s CBSH first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 95 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. The bottom line increased 3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

CBSH's results benefited from an increase in NII, driven by a rise in loan balance and higher interest rates. Also, non-interest income grew in the quarter.

First Horizon National Corporation’s FHN first-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding notable items) of 46 cents were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure also improved 21% year over year.

FHN's results benefited from higher NII, a fall in expenses and an improving loan balance. However, a decline in deposits, higher provisions and lower non-interest income were the undermining factors.

