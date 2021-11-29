Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.33, the dividend yield is 3.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASB was $22.33, representing a -7.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.06 and a 45.85% increase over the 52 week low of $15.31.

ASB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ASB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.1. Zacks Investment Research reports ASB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.61%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the asb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ASB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ASB as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 34.52% over the last 100 days.

